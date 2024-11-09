Hollencrest Capital Management Sells 673 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Hollencrest Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 29.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,590 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,510 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,669,000 after buying an additional 6,778 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 14.3% in the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 93,521 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,267,000 after acquiring an additional 11,665 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its position in shares of NIKE by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 98,289 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,689,000 after acquiring an additional 16,303 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 194,101 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $17,159,000 after purchasing an additional 60,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 352,199 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,134,000 after purchasing an additional 9,068 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Daiwa America lowered shares of NIKE from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.48.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at $80,435,628. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE:NKE opened at $75.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.39 and a 200 day moving average of $83.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.58. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.75 and a 1-year high of $123.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.64 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

