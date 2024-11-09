Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) CAO Jennifer C. Floyd Sells 2,000 Shares

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $60,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,664.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Price Performance

Shares of HOMB stock opened at $29.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.16 and its 200 day moving average is $25.76. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.45 and a twelve month high of $30.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.21%.

HOMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOMB. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2,609.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,301,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,259 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 8.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,550,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,946,000 after acquiring an additional 490,718 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 465.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 321,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,671,000 after acquiring an additional 264,627 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 38.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 601,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,422,000 after acquiring an additional 166,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 48.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 286,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,867,000 after purchasing an additional 93,766 shares in the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

