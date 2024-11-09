Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target Raised to $139.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $124.00 to $139.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ILMN. Barclays upped their price target on Illumina from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Illumina from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Illumina to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.18.

NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $4.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.09. 2,209,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,772,358. Illumina has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $156.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 1.13.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 36.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illumina will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Illumina by 462.5% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,428,760 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $253,514,000 after buying an additional 1,997,010 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 305.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,485,599 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $155,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,747 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Illumina by 41.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,753,504 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $378,111,000 after purchasing an additional 801,814 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,628,000. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the first quarter worth about $99,682,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

