Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Illumina from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Daiwa America upgraded Illumina to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Illumina from $176.00 to $164.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.18.

Illumina Stock Down 2.6 %

Illumina stock opened at $151.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 1.13. Illumina has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $156.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.56.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 36.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Illumina will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Illumina

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 3.0% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Illumina by 7.0% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,341 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 2.0% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Illumina by 1.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,818 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

