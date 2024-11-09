Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:EOCT) Shares Sold by Corrado Advisors LLC

Corrado Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:EOCT – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC owned about 0.85% of Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000.

Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $26.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.66. Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $27.28.

Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October (EOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

