Insider Buying: PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) CEO Acquires 3,700 Shares of Stock

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Free Report) CEO Henry Kim bought 3,700 shares of PCB Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.35 per share, for a total transaction of $75,295.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,713 shares in the company, valued at $502,909.55. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PCB Bancorp Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCB opened at $20.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.13. The company has a market cap of $294.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. PCB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $21.00.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $48.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.50 million. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 8.77%. On average, research analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PCB Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.60%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PCB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of PCB Bancorp from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of PCB Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

Institutional Trading of PCB Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 46,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,588 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 656,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. 33.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for PCB Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and trade finance, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

