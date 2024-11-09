Insider Selling: GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) CEO Sells $309,338.96 in Stock

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) CEO Roland Rott sold 3,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total transaction of $309,338.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,291.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC opened at $85.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.23. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.39 and a 52-week high of $94.55. The company has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.24.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.30%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GE HealthCare Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 1,673.3% in the third quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

