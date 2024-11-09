Insider Selling: MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) CFO Sells 5,296 Shares of Stock

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) CFO Richard Correia sold 5,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $317,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 213,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,833,460. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Richard Correia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 15th, Richard Correia sold 13,138 shares of MoneyLion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $592,523.80.

MoneyLion Stock Up 16.9 %

MoneyLion stock opened at $80.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $888.24 million, a PE ratio of 1,156.71 and a beta of 2.67. MoneyLion Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.16 and a 12-month high of $106.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MoneyLion

MoneyLion ( NYSE:ML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.03 million. MoneyLion had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 0.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MoneyLion Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ML. Covestor Ltd raised its position in MoneyLion by 63.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MoneyLion by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in MoneyLion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in MoneyLion by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in MoneyLion by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of MoneyLion in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of MoneyLion from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of MoneyLion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of MoneyLion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of MoneyLion to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.71.

About MoneyLion

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

