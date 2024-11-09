Intapp’s (INTA) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $46.00.

INTA has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Intapp in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Intapp from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Intapp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Intapp from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intapp from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intapp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.55.

Get Intapp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Intapp

Intapp Stock Performance

INTA stock opened at $59.39 on Tuesday. Intapp has a 52 week low of $30.36 and a 52 week high of $59.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.19.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $118.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.88 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intapp will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Intapp

In other news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 58,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total value of $2,860,127.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 668,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,950,865.09. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 30,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $1,498,618.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 668,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,031,053.77. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 58,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total value of $2,860,127.93. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 668,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,950,865.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 237,017 shares of company stock valued at $12,156,222. Insiders own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intapp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,605,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intapp by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,014,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,002,000 after buying an additional 1,501,091 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Intapp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,156,000. F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Intapp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,006,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Intapp by 766.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 166,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,709,000 after buying an additional 147,240 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intapp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.