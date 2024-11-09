InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Cibc World Mkts

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Cibc World Mkts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.
InterRent?REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution?through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent’s strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within?markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies,?sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement?an efficient portfolio management structure, and?offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.
