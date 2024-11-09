InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Cibc World Mkts

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Cibc World Mkts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

IIPZF stock opened at $7.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.06. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $10.14. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.27 and a beta of 0.78.

InterRent?REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution?through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent’s strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within?markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies,?sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement?an efficient portfolio management structure, and?offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

