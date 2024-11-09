Intu Properties (LON:INTU) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Intu Properties plc (LON:INTU – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.78 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 4.20 ($0.05). Intu Properties shares last traded at GBX 1.78 ($0.02), with a volume of 165,598,938 shares.
Intu Properties Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £24.07 million and a P/E ratio of -0.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.78.
About Intu Properties
Intu owns and manages some of the best shopping centres, in some of the strongest locations, in the UK and Spain. Our UK portfolio is made up of 17 centres, including eight of the top-20, and in Spain we own three of the country's top-10 centres, with advanced plans to build a fourth. We are passionate about creating compelling experiences, in centre and online, that make our customers smile and help our retailers flourish.
