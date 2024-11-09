IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IQV. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on IQVIA from $256.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $279.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus raised shares of IQVIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.13.

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $219.23. 1,418,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,101,442. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $231.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. IQVIA has a twelve month low of $190.20 and a twelve month high of $261.73. The company has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.51.

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total transaction of $320,229.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,536 shares in the company, valued at $4,812,302.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter worth about $700,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 35.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 80.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,579,000 after buying an additional 20,369 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in IQVIA by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 60,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

