Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $5.04, but opened at $4.28. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $4.65, with a volume of 175,590 shares traded.

The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $91.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.22 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Leerink Partners began coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Insider Transactions at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Minardo John sold 9,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total value of $42,315.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 284,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,502.47. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRWD. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 59.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $91,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 344.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 8,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 517.4% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 10,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 8,874 shares during the period.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 6.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $792.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.00 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.61.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

Featured Articles

