iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) is Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s 10th Largest Position

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,850 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF makes up about 2.5% of Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC owned approximately 0.72% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $19,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA USRT opened at $61.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $45.98 and a twelve month high of $62.94.

About iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

