iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Wealth Quarterback LLC

Wealth Quarterback LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $50.70 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $36.57 and a 12 month high of $52.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.73.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.