iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHJ) Trading 0.5% Higher – Time to Buy?

iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHJ – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.00 and last traded at $26.56. 5,897 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.43.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.23.
About iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF
The iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2030. The fund will terminate in December 2030.
