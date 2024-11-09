Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Stock Position Cut by Capital Performance Advisors LLP

Capital Performance Advisors LLP lessened its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 69.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,233 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JAAA. Arch Capital Group LTD. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3,958.8% in the 1st quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 4,058,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958,828 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,690,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1,979.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,794,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708,198 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2,202.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,602,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 45.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,689,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,740,000 after buying an additional 1,144,645 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JAAA opened at $50.79 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a one year low of $49.87 and a one year high of $50.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.76.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.2533 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

