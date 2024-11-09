Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group (LON:JLT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group plc (LON:JLT – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,914 ($24.92) and traded as high as GBX 1,916 ($24.94). Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group shares last traded at GBX 1,914 ($24.92), with a volume of 20,817 shares changing hands.
Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.01. The stock has a market cap of £4.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,914 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,914.
About Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group
Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group plc provides insurance, reinsurance, employee benefits related advice, brokerage, and associated service worldwide. The company's Risk and Insurance segment provides advice and consultancy services; brokerage and placement services; specialist insurance products; and other services in the areas, such as captive management, claims management and administration, capital raising, and corporate finance advice.
