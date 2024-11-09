Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Roth Mkm

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Roth Mkm from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Joint alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JYNT

Joint Price Performance

NASDAQ JYNT traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,165. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.96. Joint has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $17.82.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Joint had a negative net margin of 12.00% and a positive return on equity of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $30.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.65 million. Equities analysts forecast that Joint will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joint

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JYNT. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Joint by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 99,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 50,815 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Joint by 38.1% in the second quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 186,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 51,500 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Joint in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,115,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Joint by 47.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 7,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Joint by 9.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 194,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after buying an additional 17,268 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Joint Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Joint Corp. operates and franchises chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Joint Corp. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.