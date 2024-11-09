JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Stock Price

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.65% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Freshworks from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their price target on Freshworks from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Freshworks from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Freshworks from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.69.

Freshworks Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of FRSH opened at $16.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.64 and a 200 day moving average of $12.61. Freshworks has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $24.98.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 14.80% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $186.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.50 million. Research analysts predict that Freshworks will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total transaction of $102,798.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,428.43. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $51,871.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,780.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total value of $102,798.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,428.43. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,153 shares of company stock worth $459,383 over the last ninety days. 19.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Freshworks

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshworks during the first quarter valued at about $685,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks in the first quarter worth about $179,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 1st quarter valued at about $444,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Freshworks by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 319,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Company Profile

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

