Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Holdings Cut by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd cut its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,084 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wiser Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 33.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kilroy Realty Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:KRC opened at $41.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.03. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $27.39 and a 1-year high of $43.78.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

Kilroy Realty ( NYSE:KRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $289.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.77 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.34%.

Insider Activity at Kilroy Realty

In other news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $117,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,335.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $117,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,335.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Osmond sold 2,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $105,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,720. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on KRC shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Kilroy Realty from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Kilroy Realty from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.43.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

