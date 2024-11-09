Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Reduces Holdings in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.08% of Apogee Enterprises worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 43.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 340.8% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 959.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 31.4% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 290.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on APOG shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

Shares of Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $86.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.61 and a 200 day moving average of $66.70. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.56 and a 12 month high of $86.22.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $342.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.31 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 22nd. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

