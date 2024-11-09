Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 651 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,890 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Intuit from $690.00 to $795.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Intuit from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $757.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $735.71.

In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 862 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.03, for a total value of $535,327.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,755.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 2,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $649.87, for a total value of $1,941,811.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.03, for a total value of $535,327.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,384,755.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,297 shares of company stock worth $35,220,046 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU opened at $684.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.78 billion, a PE ratio of 65.48, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $625.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $627.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $513.97 and a fifty-two week high of $688.88.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.81%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

