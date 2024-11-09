Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Takes $205,000 Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 805 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,375,147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,746,378,000 after purchasing an additional 25,362 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Align Technology by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,148,282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $277,230,000 after acquiring an additional 15,540 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.0% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,147,124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $276,950,000 after purchasing an additional 10,919 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Align Technology by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 819,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $268,871,000 after acquiring an additional 252,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 0.5% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 707,542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $170,822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $325.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Align Technology from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Align Technology from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Align Technology from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.38.

Align Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $220.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $229.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.32. The company has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.65. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.01 and a 1-year high of $335.40.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.04. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $977.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Align Technology

In related news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. purchased 6,500 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $235.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,529,645.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,647,366.51. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

