KT (NYSE:KT) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.02 and last traded at $16.02, with a volume of 350155 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. New Street Research raised KT to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

KT Stock Down 7.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.22.

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 4.07%. Analysts expect that KT Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KT by 41.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KT by 3,915.8% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KT in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KT in the second quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of KT in the third quarter valued at $164,000. 18.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KT Company Profile

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

