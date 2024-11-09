Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Acquired by Applied Finance Capital Management LLC

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 319.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,627 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $6,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 11.5% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 15.8% during the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Down 1.3 %

LRCX opened at $78.20 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.85 and a fifty-two week high of $113.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.67 and a 200-day moving average of $88.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $100.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.48.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.60% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 29.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lam Research from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Lam Research to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.03.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.51, for a total value of $528,928.97. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,488,315.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

