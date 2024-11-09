Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) CFO James P. Todd Sells 1,000 Shares

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) CFO James P. Todd sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total transaction of $184,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,778.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Landstar System Trading Up 1.4 %

LSTR opened at $191.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $183.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 0.81. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.39 and a 12-month high of $201.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.04). Landstar System had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Landstar System

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSTR. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 31,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Landstar System by 2.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Landstar System by 415.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System during the first quarter valued at $5,366,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 17.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,926,000 after acquiring an additional 10,978 shares during the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LSTR shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on Landstar System from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Landstar System from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on Landstar System from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.25.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

Recommended Stories

