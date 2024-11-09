Leavell Investment Management Inc. Buys 8,613 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,613 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $5,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STIP. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,227,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 415.8% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 268,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,757,000 after acquiring an additional 216,799 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 120.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 374,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,263,000 after acquiring an additional 204,788 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 760.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 216,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,547,000 after purchasing an additional 191,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4,176.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 185,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,819,000 after purchasing an additional 181,396 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA STIP opened at $100.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.92 and its 200-day moving average is $99.97. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.84 and a one year high of $101.52.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

