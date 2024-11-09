Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $3.24 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,842,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,249,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,251,000 after buying an additional 152,223 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 665,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,341,000 after buying an additional 21,335 shares in the last quarter. Kitching Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kitching Partners LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 130.6% during the 2nd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $178.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $136.11 and a 1-year high of $179.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.57.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

