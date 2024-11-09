Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $3.46 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 162.9% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,020.0% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.50 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.53 and a 12 month high of $102.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.06 and a 200-day moving average of $98.58.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

