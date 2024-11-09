Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $5.26 Million Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,017 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,639 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $5,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 7.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,252,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,562,000 after buying an additional 979,597 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,625,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,706 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,965,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,421,000 after acquiring an additional 433,319 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 30.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,577,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,184,000 after acquiring an additional 607,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 12.9% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,343,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,966,000 after purchasing an additional 266,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $24.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Stephens upgraded Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.45.

Regions Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:RF opened at $25.63 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $14.86 and a 52 week high of $26.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.35. The firm has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 56.50%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.