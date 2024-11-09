Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 346 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $3,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VXF. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 50.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,372 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000.

VXF stock opened at $198.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $182.01 and a 200-day moving average of $174.95. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $137.74 and a 12-month high of $198.34.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

