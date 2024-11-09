Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Given New $8.30 Price Target at Scotiabank

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from $9.40 to $8.30 in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price objective (up previously from $9.30) on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ LILAK traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,324,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,690. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.23. Liberty Latin America has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $10.93.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter.

In other Liberty Latin America news, CAO Brian D. Zook sold 26,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $250,967.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,789.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LILAK. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. 52.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

