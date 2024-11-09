LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $7.13, but opened at $7.75. LifeStance Health Group shares last traded at $8.04, with a volume of 2,194,460 shares.

The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.25 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 10.51% and a negative net margin of 13.05%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on LifeStance Health Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LifeStance Health Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ann Varanakis sold 5,269 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total value of $33,089.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 263,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,683.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LifeStance Health Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 43.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Edge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

LifeStance Health Group Stock Down 4.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 1.24.

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

