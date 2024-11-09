Lifetime Brands, Inc. (LCUT) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 31st

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,Zacks Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st.

Lifetime Brands has a payout ratio of 19.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lifetime Brands to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.17 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.0%.

Lifetime Brands Stock Down 5.5 %

NASDAQ LCUT traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $6.02. 82,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,661. Lifetime Brands has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $11.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average of $8.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $133.40 million, a PE ratio of -7.43, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lifetime Brands ( NASDAQ:LCUT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $141.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lifetime Brands will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

LCUT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Lifetime Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Lifetime Brands from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Lifetime Brands from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the worldwide. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

