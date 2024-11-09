Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Benchmark Analyst Says

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) had its price target raised by Benchmark from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.17.

NASDAQ LGND traded down $8.65 on Friday, reaching $121.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,330. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $51.21 and a twelve month high of $129.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 56.13 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.22.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $41.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.04 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 29.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrew Reardon sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.39, for a total value of $159,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,397,392.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Andrew Reardon sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.39, for a total transaction of $159,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,397,392.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew E. Korenberg sold 1,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total transaction of $122,109.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,093,448.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,368 shares of company stock valued at $3,458,560. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

