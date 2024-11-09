Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.43 and traded as high as $10.10. Lightbridge shares last traded at $9.74, with a volume of 2,546,666 shares traded.

Lightbridge Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $141.59 million, a P/E ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lightbridge stock. Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Lightbridge at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lightbridge

Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing nuclear fuel technology. It develops and commercializes metallic nuclear fuels. The company was formerly known as Thorium Power, Ltd. and changed its name to Lightbridge Corporation in September 2009. Lightbridge Corporation is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

