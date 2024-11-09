Lindbrook Capital LLC Trims Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Lindbrook Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,981 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank raised its position in Walmart by 189.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 917,625 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $55,213,000 after purchasing an additional 600,521 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 290.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 270,065 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,250,000 after acquiring an additional 200,947 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $723,000. Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 206.5% in the first quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 10,144 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 6,834 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 263,650 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,864,000 after acquiring an additional 161,846 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Up 1.2 %

Walmart stock opened at $84.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $682.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $85.54.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total value of $246,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 378,165 shares in the company, valued at $31,054,909.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,375,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total transaction of $182,823,328.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 619,646,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,687,998,026.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total transaction of $246,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 378,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,054,909.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,337,337 shares of company stock valued at $958,823,647 in the last ninety days. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Walmart to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Walmart

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.