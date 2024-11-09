London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Trading Down 1% – What’s Next?

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as £107.55 ($140.00) and last traded at £107.65 ($140.13). Approximately 1,048,257 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,687,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at £108.70 ($141.50).

London Stock Exchange Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of £56.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7,786.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of £104.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 9,777.73.

Insider Transactions at London Stock Exchange Group

In other news, insider Martin Brand sold 21,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of £128.09 ($166.74), for a total value of £2,706,029.34 ($3,522,558.37). Company insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

