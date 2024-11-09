Loop Capital Issues Positive Forecast for Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Stock Price

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Loop Capital from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DT. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas began coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

Shares of NYSE DT traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.89. 5,098,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,129,751. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.38. Dynatrace has a 12 month low of $39.42 and a 12 month high of $61.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.06.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $399.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Dynatrace’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $2,575,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 650,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,505,230.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $2,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,505,230.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,905. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,022 shares of company stock valued at $3,397,904 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DT. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth $368,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 106.3% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 76.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 70.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 47,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 19,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 2,740.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 79,947 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

