LPA Group (LON:LPA) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

LPA Group Plc (LON:LPA – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 58.85 ($0.77) and traded as high as GBX 60.50 ($0.79). LPA Group shares last traded at GBX 60.50 ($0.79), with a volume of 10,000 shares.

LPA Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £8.17 million, a P/E ratio of 864.29 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 58.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 62.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.97.

LPA Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LPA Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and market industrial electrical and electronic products for rail, aerospace and defense, aircraft, infrastructure, and industrial markets primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers aircraft ground power supply equipment, such as connectors, aircraft socket assembly kits, cable assemblies, load banks, cable/plug test box, gateway aircraft plug, power analyzers, flanged plugs and sockets, lanyard assemblies, aircraft connectors, plane power crocodile cable carriers, flanged receptacle, and junction sleeves; box aviation ground power units; enclosures, panels and looms, and power outlets; circuit breakers; rectangular, filter, push-pull, hermetic, power, and circular connectors; contactors; in line cable splices and terminal junction modules; backshells and dustcaps; and aviation ground power units.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LPA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.