LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Bought by Markel Group Inc.

Markel Group Inc. boosted its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 520,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,613 shares during the period. LPL Financial makes up approximately 1.1% of Markel Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Markel Group Inc. owned about 0.70% of LPL Financial worth $121,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 0.9% in the third quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 62,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,508,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 15.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the third quarter worth $7,749,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPLA opened at $312.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.19 and a fifty-two week high of $312.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $242.47 and a 200-day moving average of $249.78.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 49.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.02%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LPLA. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on LPL Financial from $309.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $326.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.92.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

