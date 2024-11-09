Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.90 EPS

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.90), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $220.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.54 million. Macerich had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Shares of MAC traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,476,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,307. Macerich has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $20.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Macerich’s payout ratio is 174.36%.

MAC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Macerich from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Compass Point lifted their price target on Macerich from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Macerich from $13.00 to $14.60 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Macerich from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

