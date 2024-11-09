Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.30, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.73 billion. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 16.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS.

Manulife Financial Stock Down 1.5 %

Manulife Financial stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.79. 1,458,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,677. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.06. Manulife Financial has a 12 month low of $18.42 and a 12 month high of $32.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.08.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.296 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Dbs Bank raised Manulife Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays began coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Manulife Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

