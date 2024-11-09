Markel Group Inc. Buys 14,000 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Markel Group Inc. raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 254,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. Markel Group Inc. owned 0.71% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $37,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in THG. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The Hanover Insurance Group

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.25, for a total value of $69,125.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,547.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 8,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total transaction of $1,219,476.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,224,826.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.25, for a total value of $69,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,013 shares in the company, valued at $416,547.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,303 shares of company stock valued at $4,372,203 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $159.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.22 and a 12 month high of $160.23.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

THG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.40.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

Featured Articles

