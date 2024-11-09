Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Carson Advisory Inc.

Carson Advisory Inc. reduced its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Marriott International by 1.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,616,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,750,000 after purchasing an additional 192,652 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,296,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,836,000 after buying an additional 149,378 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 11.6% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 719,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,896,000 after acquiring an additional 74,832 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Marriott International by 5.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 679,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,355,000 after acquiring an additional 33,149 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP increased its stake in Marriott International by 2.1% during the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 613,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,255,000 after acquiring an additional 12,499 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.48, for a total value of $253,255.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,550,776.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.48, for a total value of $253,255.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,550,776.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.49, for a total transaction of $137,245.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,372,384.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Marriott International from $267.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marriott International from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marriott International

Marriott International Price Performance

Marriott International stock opened at $280.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $78.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.27 and a 12 month high of $282.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $251.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.26.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.05). Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 177.91% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.36%.

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.