Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.050-6.400 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 6.040. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Marriott Vacations Worldwide also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.05-6.40 EPS.

VAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $161.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $108.00 to $96.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $121.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.95.

VAC stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $95.60. The company had a trading volume of 776,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,572. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.79. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12-month low of $67.28 and a 12-month high of $108.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.74.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.27. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.90%.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, insider Jason P. Marino bought 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,719. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

