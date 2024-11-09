Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.05-6.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.00. Marriott Vacations Worldwide also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.050-6.400 EPS.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Price Performance

VAC stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.60. The stock had a trading volume of 776,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,572. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52-week low of $67.28 and a 52-week high of $108.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.74. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.79.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 4.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.90%.

VAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $108.00 to $96.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $121.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “sell” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott Vacations Worldwide

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, insider Jason P. Marino purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.00 per share, with a total value of $48,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,719. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

Featured Stories

