Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Announces $0.79 Quarterly Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.79 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd.
Martin Marietta Materials has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years. Martin Marietta Materials has a payout ratio of 14.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Martin Marietta Materials to earn $20.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.2%.
Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $619.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12-month low of $448.73 and a 12-month high of $633.23. The company has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $549.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $556.83.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MLM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $658.00 to $646.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $634.85.
Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
