Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Announces $0.79 Quarterly Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.79 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd.

Martin Marietta Materials has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years. Martin Marietta Materials has a payout ratio of 14.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Martin Marietta Materials to earn $20.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.2%.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $619.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12-month low of $448.73 and a 12-month high of $633.23. The company has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $549.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $556.83.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 30.47%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.94 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post 17.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MLM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $658.00 to $646.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $634.85.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

