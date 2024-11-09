MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.01) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.02. MasterCraft Boat also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.550-0.950 EPS.

MasterCraft Boat Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of MCFT stock opened at $21.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.04 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. MasterCraft Boat has a 12-month low of $16.12 and a 12-month high of $24.05.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $65.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.19 million. MasterCraft Boat had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a positive return on equity of 6.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on MCFT shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Friday, August 30th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.60.

About MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

